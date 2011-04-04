Taliesin West
Frank Lloyd Wright & Thomas Wright @ Taliesin East
Frank Lloyd Wright's grandson, Thomas Wright, graciously found time to visit Milwaukee this past March to honor his Grandfather's legacy. During a lecture at the Milwaukee Art Museum, T. Wright discussed the rich cultural life at Taliesin Eas.. more
Apr 4, 2011 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Frank Lloyd Wright & Thomas Wright @ Taliesin East
What was Frank Lloyd Wright really like when at his home at Taliesin East? In collaboration with their current exhibition "Frank Lloyd Wright: Organic Architecture for the 21st Century," the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) presented the lecture "FLW: .. more
Mar 16, 2011 2:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America Fund-Raiser
Art Bar hosts the latest in a series of local fund-raisers for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, a combination of art auction and concert. Artists will auction jewelry, blown-glass sculptures and paintings while the Milwaukee b... more
May 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crafting the Best Brews
It's mid-morning on a Tuesday and Anello Mollica is busy brewing a porter beer. It's the Mud Puppy Porter today, a malty dark brew that's one of the select varieties found at Central Waters Brewing Co., situated between Stevens Point and Wa... more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian A&E Feature