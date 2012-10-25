RSS

Tanya Saracho

There's nothing small about the super-sized production of Big, the Musical at First Stage Children's Theater. The cast is big, the production numbers are big and the special effects are big. This is a not-to-be-missed show...

Oct 25, 2012 4:19 PM Theater

Michelle Lopez-Rios' credits include work as a stage actor, a director and a voice coach. Lopez-Rios' latest project finds her working with Renaissance Theaterworks as the director of Enfrascada, a story of a woman...

Oct 8, 2012 2:13 PM Off the Cuff

It's kind of striking seeing Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard as contrasted against the current economic climate. I'd seen a couple of different productions recently, one stylish staging at Marquette and another with a strikingly memorable use of st..

Nov 9, 2011 5:14 AM Theater

The Cameron Mackintosh/Really Useful Theatre Company production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera wanders into town this week fresh from a month-long engagement in Houston. The current incarnation of the show, having toured ...

Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

