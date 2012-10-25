Tanya Saracho
‘Big’ Fun at First Stage
There’s nothing small about the super-sized production of Big, the Musical at First Stage Children’s Theater. The cast is big, the production numbers are big and the special effects are big. This is a not-to-be-missed show... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:19 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Lopez-Rios on the Magic of ‘Enfrascada’
Michelle Lopez-Rios’ credits include work as a stage actor, a director and a voice coach. Lopez-Rios’ latest project finds her working with Renaissance Theaterworks as the director of Enfrascada, a story of a woman... more
Oct 8, 2012 2:13 PM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff
The Cherry Orchard In Mexico
It’s kind of striking seeing Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard as contrasted against the current economic climate. I’d seen a couple of different productions recently, one stylish staging at Marquette and another with a strikingly memorable use of st.. more
Nov 9, 2011 5:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
The Cameron Mackintosh/Really Useful Theatre Company production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera wanders into town this week fresh from a month-long engagement in Houston. The current incarnation of the show, having toured ... more
Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee