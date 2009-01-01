Teatre
Welcome to 2009
New Year’s Eve was a bit odd. My wife and I ended up watching in some drunken improv at the Alchemist Theatre just hours before the first seconds of 2009. The scheduled super-hero-themed New Year's Eve didn't quite happened, as only one woman show.. more
Jan 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Review of, "Who Killed Santa?"
Milwaukee’s newest theatre space rests on 1024 South 5th Street. It’s a novel location for a theatre. The upper south side location was once home to Spiral Theatre and still houses DIY venue Darling Hall, onetime haunt of Insurgent Theatre. Not fa.. more
Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Impeachable Offenses
For over seven long years, the list of impeachableoffenses in this Administration have nightly been on the news -- refusing toanswer lawful subpoenas, politicizing the Justice Department, spying onAmericans, rendition, torture a,Letters more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Mike Speenberg
Stand-up comedian Mike Speenberg, host of the SpeenbergRadio podcast and a guest on the “Paul Harvey Radio Show,” does two shows at Jokerz Comedy Club tonight, at 8 and 10:30 p.m. Speenberg&rsq,Today in Milwaukee more
May 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee