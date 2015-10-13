Ted Nickel
Beyond Obamacare
Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM Kevin Kane News Features 3 Comments
One Reason Why Wisconsin Has Such High Health Insurance Rates
If Gov. Scott Walker was really serious about growing Wisconsin’s economy, he’d make sure that our businesses and families had access to affordable health insurance. Unfortunately, the Walker administration has done little to nothing to bri... more
Sep 8, 2015 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Walker’s Version of Health Care Reform Is Expensive
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s decision to refuse to fully expand BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and implement other cost-savings programs under the more
Jul 9, 2014 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 15 Comments
Obamacare in Wisconsin: Can We Make the Affordable Care Act Work?
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Obamacare.Yes, the Affordable Care Act survived a defunding attempt that crippled Washington. But the more
Oct 30, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Desperate Lies About Obamacare
It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker wants Obamacare to fail.Walker is afraid that Obama’s health reform law will make good on its promises to provide affordable more
Sep 11, 2013 5:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso