Tempura
Osaka Little Japan
Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho are noodle soup meals that are showing up in the most surprising places. The ultra-trendy Ardent has a late-night weekend special more
Sep 2, 2014 9:17 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
A Local Favorite for Sushi
For the past five years Kiku has been one of Milwaukee’s favorite sushi restaurants. A frequent entry in the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee Readers’ Choice Awards, Kiku was voted Best Japanese Restaurant several times. Located on the b... more
May 21, 2014 2:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Japanese Lunch
Kiku (202 W. Wisconsin Ave.) is a favorite Japanese restaurant among Shepherd Express readers. Although the restaurant has two bars, the space is not especially large. The menu has a breadth of seafood entrée options more
Dec 20, 2012 3:27 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Explore the Menu at Singha Thai
What to order? With more than 200 items to choose from, many of which come in meat or vegetarian options, the menu at Singha is a bit like a Thai version of War and Peace. That diversity has helped Singha Thai, which opened in 1989... more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Upcoming Events for Local Foodies
The number of foodie events scheduled throughout August and September are a pretty good indication that the “eat local” message has hit home. To add an exclamation point to the end, Farm Aid has chosen Milwaukee for their 25th anniversary concert .. more
Aug 19, 2010 8:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Sushi Galore
Despitenumerous restaurant closings, new options are still arriving forMilwaukee diners. Kiku, which means “chrysanthemum” in Japanese, openedits doors in January. Having operated restaura,Dining Out more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments
A Cut Above the Rest
Formuch of its first decade in business, Hama, the self-described purveyorof “Sushi on the North Shore,” felt somewhat like an outpost—the onlyJapanese restaurant for miles around. Even though the competition hasincreased over the years, Hama s... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview