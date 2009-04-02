Terence Blanchard
Summerfest Leaks More Headliners
Summerfest is announcing stage headliners at a steady clip now. Here's the latest batch: June 25: Robin Trower June 26: Talib Kweli July 1: Asher Roth July 1: Sound Tribe Sector 9 July 2: Guster July 2: Shi.. more
Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Carte Blanche's CABARET
March was a busy month. With some 16 shows opening in April, next month isn’t looking any less busy. Working my way through the schedule, I realize that I’m going to be excessively busy this month. Suffice it to say, the people actually putting on.. more
Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jul. 31 - Aug. 6
Vans Warped Tour @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 12 p.m. What’slargely missing from this Donkey, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Terence Blanchard
That Terence Blanchard emerged as a young powerhouse trumpeter in the ’80s might hav Tell The World: The Very Vest of Ratt ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee