Terrence Wall
Thinning the GOP Herd
So Terrence Wall has made it official and pulled out of the race for U.S. Senate. His withdrawal comes on the heels of Dick Leinenkugel’s departure from the race as well. Which leaves newcomer Ron Johnson, endorsed by delegates at.. more
May 27, 2010 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Feingold v. Leinenkugel?
Wispolitics is reporting that outgoing state Commerce Secretary Dick Leinenkugel will likely announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate as a Republican trying to unseat Democrat Russ Feingold. Well, at least he’s got name recognition… It als.. more
Apr 7, 2010 3:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Why I Don’t Think Tommy Will Run
From his perch in Washington, Chris Cilizza puts a Tommy Thompson senate run at 50/50. Shepherd readers gave it a solid 65% chance. Me, I’m giving it a zero. Zip. Nada. Zilch. I think the former governor’s current flirtation with ru.. more
Mar 17, 2010 5:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
JS Finally Discovers Terrence Wall’s Tax Dodging
Whew! Don’t break a sweat! The folks at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel finally discovered that multimillionaire GOP Senate candidate Terrence Wall hasn’t paid taxes in Wisconsin in "nine of the last 10 years." (Actually it's 12 of th.. more
Feb 16, 2010 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
GOP Senate Candidate Terrence Wall’s Got a Tax Problem
The news just keeps getting worse for Madison developer Terrence Wall, one of the Republican candidates vying to unseat Sen. Russ Feingold in November. First came news that the multimillionaire didn’t pay state income taxes in four of t.. more
Feb 3, 2010 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
