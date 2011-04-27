Thebluetones.Net
Fools For Tragedy In My Mind's Eye
A local theatre critic once suggested that Shakespeare should only really be done by trained professionals. Right. The thing is . . . there'Â™s a kind of universal vitality to Shakespeare that almost begs for contemporary mutation. I want to see.. more
Apr 27, 2011 11:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Acacia Theatre Looking For Emma
Acacia Theatre Company is looking for a cast for its latest production—a stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma written by John Jory. The story of a wealthy, young woman harrowingly devoid of self-doubt will be brought to the stage of Concordia.. more
Apr 21, 2011 11:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
127 Hours on Blu-ray
The teeming multitudes shown under the opening credits of 127 Hours could be a clue. Extreme athlete Aron Ralston hikes, bikes and climbs in the remotest wilderness partly because he wants to be far from the crowdisolated even from those who l.. more
Apr 11, 2011 7:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Marshall Crenshaw
In the '80s Marshall Crenshaw could find a bittersweet shadow of melancholy on the sunnies Jaggedland ,CD Reviews more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Downtown Dining Week
This year’s Downtown Dining Week, which begins today and runs through June 4, features more participating restaurants than ever, 40 of them, up from the usual 30. Among the eateries that will be offering special menus with three-course meal... more
Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jail w/ Liquor Store
After years of quietly gigging with scant pomp or publicity, the Milwaukee garage-pop ensemble Jail increased their profile greatly this year with their newest LP, There’s No Sky (Oh My My), an amiable collection of fuzzy hooks and modest, ... more
Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pete Seeger
Pete Seeger, who turned 90 last month, can look back on a life of accomplishment. Many tri American Favorite ,CD Reviews more
Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Usual Suspects
For those who still haven’t gotten around to seeing it yet (or those who have seen it way too many times), Brocach screens Bryan Singer’s cult 1995 crime film The Usual Suspects tonight on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottle,Tod... more
Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee