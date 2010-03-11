Theodore Hausmann III
Three Businesses Team Up To Break New Ground in Milwaukee Landscapes
The economy has posed a challenge for many local businesses, but three young entrepreneurs have pooled their resources and talents, and the benefits have gone beyond the bottom line. Darrell Smith of Earthcare Natural Lawn and Landscapes,... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments
High-Speed Rail and Race Relations
Last week, Jim Doyle asked Washington for $519 million dollars to use to upgrade transit in Wisconsin. Would that money go for busses in the inner-city? Transit for the disabled? Bus ticket vouchers f,Left and Right more
Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 13 Comments
AIG Bonuses- A Drop in a Leaky Bucket
With the government bailouts of companies like AIG, it is a question that the Federal Government needs to ask itself. Why would private investors want to accept bailout funds, or participate in the ",Left and Right more
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features
This is Not George Bush's Financial Crisis
It is not an oversimplification to state that this financial crisis began, both in time that ,Left and Right more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 4 Comments
Rush Sticks the Landing at CPAC
Not surprisingly, liberal pundits and commentators heard a speech that was, according t Your neighbor thinks he can be financially successful raising bees in his backyard to harv ,Left and Right more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 6 Comments
Doyle's Budget is Another Shell Game
An AP story reporting on Jim Doyle's proposed budget starts with this sentence: "Taxes will go up on smokers, the rich, and large companies." ,Left and Right more
Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments
Associated Bank Gives Up
Last week, Associated Bank's CEO, Paul Beideman, made several mistakes in rapid succession. First he proved to be completely tone-deaf in the face of media criticism about a "junket" planned,Left and Right more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features
Ask not what you can do for your country…
Is using an economic downturn, brought about by excessive spending and borrowing, as an excuse to spend more borrowed money really a reasonable response? Once again, the Democrats in this coun,Left and Right more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments
Barack Obama- The First Year
Given that today the world will see exactly how a messiah would be treated, if one was actually descending to earth, it seems like a good time to examine the major issues that Barack Obama will have to t,Left and Right more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments
MMAC Lawsuit- Too Little, Too Late
It seems to be the progressive (read: liberal) modus operandi is to provide citizens protection from themselves. As the eye of the nanny state falls on outdoor smoking, cell phones and driving, and the ,Left and Right more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features
The Case Against Light Rail
Earlier this month, the Reason Foundation, a libertarian think-tank based in Los Angeles, released a study conducted to assess the costs and benefits of a commuter light rail system b,Left and Right more
Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features
Obama Will Not Escape Unscathed
Those among us who are sure that Barack Obama has descended from Heaven to cool the planet, calm the seas, and bring peace on earth are getting a full dose of reality from the Rod Blagojevich scandal. O,Left and Right more
Dec 16, 2008 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features
Do Not Bail Out the Auto Industry
Last week, the CEOs of the big three American automobile companies made their nationally televised drive to Washington. In the case of at least one of these CEOs, that trip cost upwards of $8,000- based,Left and Right more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments