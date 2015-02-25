The Theory Of Everything
The Theory of Everything
The Theory of Everything is the sort of movie that often attracts Oscarnominations—and often wins. A block of Academy voters seem to love stories setin the UK of the past, even if the past is recent. This year, The Theory ofEverything had the m.. more
Feb 25, 2015 9:05 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Selma for Best Picture
Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more
Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros w/ Dawes @ Pabst Theater
With a vast, adventurous blend of rock ’n’ roll energy and revival-show theatrics, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros roared into The Pabst Theater with a purpose for a wildly entertaining performance Monday night. The band's size suggests ... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews