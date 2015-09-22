RSS

Thom J. Ertl

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about her wife sending their money to her adult daughter without permission, and plugs exciting events including the Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sept. 24; Milw... more

Sep 22, 2015 9:55 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Who says there’s not much to do in Milwaukee? The gays are bustin’ out with a full calendar of wild events, great shows, swanky celebrations and more. Too fancy-smancy? More of a meat-and-potatoes type? (And, who doesn’t like a good set of ... more

Apr 22, 2014 9:11 PM Hear Me Out

artpre.jpg.jpe

Soon a new name will join the list of regulars in the Art Preview column: Inspiration Studios. Celebrating its birthday at 3 p.m on Saturday, March 1, this art gallery-cum-performance space will make its home in a large, beautiful, inspirat... more

Feb 26, 2014 12:50 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES