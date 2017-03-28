Thomas Frank
Talking with Thomas Frank
Prescient political analyst and author Thomas Frank has written a new book, Listen Liberal: Or, What Ever Happened to the Party of the People?, focusing on at least one set of factors that led to Donald Trump's victory: the diminishing powe...
Mar 28, 2017 3:11 PM David Luhrssen News Features
Walter Mitty Returns
Ben Stiller must be a fan of Danny Kaye; perhapsthat explains his 2013 remake of Kaye's 1947 comedy, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty . Older Baby Boomers (and theirparents) will remember when "Walter Mitty" was a famili..
Apr 19, 2014 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Exploring Why Americans 'Pity the Billionaire'
With Pity the Billionaire: The Hard-Times Swindle and the Unlikely Comeback of the Right (Metropolitan), Thomas Frank continues his corrosive critique of right-wing ascendance in American politics. In What's the Matter With Kansas?
Feb 6, 2012 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
What's the Matter with Democrats?
David Sirota is the author of the best-selling books"Hostile Takeover" and &quo ,News Features
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Interview: Illuminating Rohlfs' World @ The MAM
Curator Joseph Cunningham, from the American Decorative Arts 1900 Foundation, and Adjunct Assistant Curator for the Milwaukee Art Museum, Sarah Fayen, cooperated with The Chipstone Foundation to organize and plan "The Artistic Furniture of Char..
Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
“What You Get Is Incredible Rip-Offs”
The Republicans learned to channel their anti-government sentiment during the reign of Ge The Wrecking Crew: How Conservatives Rule ,News Features
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Roger Bybee News Features