Thomas J. Hammer
Mirrors
Asia has become fertile ground for horror films. A steady parade of such movies from the Far East have been poached by Hollywood, gutted of their subtlety in clumsy adaptations and pushed into multiplexes, mostly to little acclaim. Remade fr.. more
Aug 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hour of the Vampire
In a market saturated with vampirestories, it’s refreshing to hear a new a,Books more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
More Than They Bargained For: Scott Walker, Unions and the Fight For Wisconsin (University of Wisconsin Press), by Jason Stein and Patrick Marley
Friedrich Nietzsche said: “When you look into the abyss, the abyss also looks into you.” The thought somehow applies to Wisconsin politics post-Scott Walker. The governor, with the backing of Republican legislators and a lobby more
Apr 17, 2013 8:19 PM Thomas J. Hammer Books
The Gods of Heavenly Punishment (W. W. Norton & Company), by Jennifer Cody Epstein
Jennifer Cody Epstein’s novel begins on a carnival ride, but proceeds to explore William Tecumseh Sherman’s maxim, “War is Hell.” The general added: “There is many a boy here today who looks on war as all glory, but, boys, it is all more
Feb 28, 2013 3:16 PM Thomas J. Hammer Books
The Future's No 'Roadside Picnic'
Arkady and Boris Strugatsky's Roadside Picnic, reissued in a paperback English-language edition by Chicago Review Press, is a classic Soviet-era science fiction novel that rivals the work of Bradbury, Asimov and Ellison. It's hard not to no... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
'Love' All Around at Present Music Concert
American composer Michael Daugherty truly is a Renaissance man. His music is based in popular culture, which he embraces wholeheartedly, yet Romanticism and Postmodernism are also in his blood. Daugherty's music bears out all of these influ... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Young Talent in Town for Piano Competition
The 12 semifinalists in the 2012 North American Biennial Piano Competition, sponsored by Milwaukee-based PianoArts, are coming to town June 7-13 for a series of recitals, master classes and more. The three finalists will have the chance... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Bel Canto Delivers Dvorak's 'Stabat Mater'
Next up for the Bel Canto Chorus is Dvorak's classic Stabat Mater, directed by maestro Richard Hynson. First performed in Prague in 1880 (and also known as the “Czech Messiah”), the solemn score was composed to honor Dvorak's daughte more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Ensemble Musical Offering's 'Coffee' Break
Milwaukee's masters of early music, Ensemble Musical Offering, have found a link between the Baroque era and our city's popular Alterra Coffee Roasters in the form of J.S. Bach's “Coffee Cantata.” The Prospect Alterra (2211 N. P more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Early Signs of Kerouac in 'Sea Is My Brother'
Drawing from his brief service in the Merchant Marines, Jack Kerouac wrote The Sea Is My Brother in the 1940s. Discovered recently among his papers, Kerouac's long-lost first novel has finally been brought to print by Da Capo Press... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
The MSO's 'Symphonic Masters'
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's next concert, “Symphonic Masters,” will kick off with Symphony No. 26 in D minor, written in 1768 by the incredibly prolific Franz Joseph Haydn. For this symphony, known as the “Lamentatione” more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
MSO's Concert in the Basilica
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's 'Celtic Celebration'
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is working double time, starting with the “Salon Series 2.” Like a rave party in the '90s, mystery is maintained on the exact location of the MSO performance—except for its identification as “a more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Bel Canto Chorus' 'Evensong' Celebration
Maestro Richard Hynson and the 100 voices of the Bel Canto Chorus will perform Hynson's Evensong at the St. Joseph Center Chapel. Hynson wrote the piece in 1999 to commemorate his first decade with Bel Canto and to honor patrons David and R... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
MSO on the Road to Whitewater
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goe... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Early Music Now's Joy of 'Medieval Creativity'
For its next concert, Early Music Now will present “The Dawn of Joy: Medieval Creativity,” an imaginative and expressive journey into the music of 14th-century Italy as preserved on manuscript. Performing these mostly lively pieces will be... more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Joyce Yang Joins MSO for Rachmaninoff
Featured at the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's all-Rachmaninoff program will be the Russian composer's Symphony No. 1 in D minor, a slow, painful endeavor that became a stunning success, and his Concerto No. 2 in C minor for Piano and Orche... more
Feb 1, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
A Great Day for Kids
For the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra's “Founders Concert,” the Senior Symphony, the flagship ensemble comprised of high school age students, will feature a guest artist, Jeannie Yu, on piano. The program includes the overture from D more
Jan 11, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Florentine Opera, MSO Join Forces for Handel's 'Messiah'
The Florentine Opera Studio Artists and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will honor the holiday season with performances of Handel's immortal and glorious Messiah. By some accounts, the prolific composer pounded out Messiah... more
Dec 12, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Early Music Now, Bel Canto Show Seasonal Spirit
Early Music Now presents the young British choral ensemble Stile Antico for a performance of Thomas Tallis' 16th-century Christmas mass, Missa Puer natus est. The concert also will feature works by other British Renaissance songwriters... more
Dec 6, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Milwaukee's Christmas in the Classical Tradition
Now that December is upon us, Milwaukee can look forward to superb holiday music. One such delightful option is the MSO Pops' “Holiday Pops Spectacular” under conductor Jeff Tyzik, a Grammy winner considered one of the nation... more
Nov 29, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Frankly Music Presents Bach's Goldberg Variations
Bach's Goldberg Variations, published in 1741, were originally performed on the harpsichord before evolving into the modern iteration for violin, viola, cello and piano. The history of the variations hinges on Goldberg's desire to receive m... more
Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music