Three
Theatre Gigante's Twist on 'Our Town'
Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Three': A Showcase for Dancers
Three was the straightforward title of the Milwaukee Ballet's spring program of three dances in three styles by three choreographers. More than anything, it demonstrated artistic director Michael Pink's devotion to his dancers, showcasing t... more
Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
A Few Thoughts on Marquette and Jodi O’Brien
May 7, 2010 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
