RSS

Three

Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage14401.jpe

Three was the straightforward title of the Milwaukee Ballet's spring program of three dances in three styles by three choreographers. More than anything, it demonstrated artistic director Michael Pink's devotion to his dancers, showcasing t... more

Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage5305.jpe

May 7, 2010 7:20 PM Daily Dose

SOCIAL UPDATES