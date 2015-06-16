Tig Notaro
Kyle Dunnigan brings his absurdist comedy style to Milwaukee.
There are comedians who do expectedjokes. They set up an observational joke about something mundane, and then they add a punchline. It’s all veryexpected, and follows a formula that has been done time and time again. And then there are comedians.. more
Jun 16, 2015 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Recap: Tig Notaro Brought Understated Comedy to Turner Hall
Notaro’s quiet, unassuming style has earned her a devoted following, which came out in full force for Thursday night’s show at the Turner Hall Ballroom. more
Oct 24, 2014 10:10 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 23-29
tUnE-yArDs, Dave Chappelle, Method Man and more! more
Oct 21, 2014 11:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rock That Defined the Decades
The fans keep writing rock books in a never ending, detail-focused scrutiny of personal lives and performances, recording sessions and releases. Two of the latest from Omnibus Press concern the band that defined the ‘60s and the group that ... more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books