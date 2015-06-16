RSS

Tig Notaro

punchline_logo_2-01.jpg.jpe

There are comedians who do expectedjokes. They set up an observational joke about something mundane, and then they add a punchline. It’s all veryexpected, and follows a formula that has been done time and time again. And then there are comedians.. more

Jun 16, 2015 7:42 PM Comedy

tig_notaro.jpg.jpe

Notaro’s quiet, unassuming style has earned her a devoted following, which came out in full force for Thursday night’s show at the Turner Hall Ballroom. more

Oct 24, 2014 10:10 AM Comedy 1 Comments

twim_tuneyards.jpg.jpe

tUnE-yArDs, Dave Chappelle, Method Man and more! more

Oct 21, 2014 11:21 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage11744.jpe

The fans keep writing rock books in a never ending, detail-focused scrutiny of personal lives and performances, recording sessions and releases. Two of the latest from Omnibus Press concern the band that defined the ‘60s and the group that ... more

Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES