To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street andArlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge willthrow a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to.. more

Aug 29, 2017 7:01 PM Around MKE

Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until August 31, Friendsof Catalano Square will be hosting Ayre in the Square. Located in CatalanoSquare, Ayre in the Square is a live concert series that will feature Milwaukeebands from a wide variety of .. more

Jul 19, 2017 6:18 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more

Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Concert Reviews

Ruthie answers a question from a superficial husband and an imposter auntie. Upcoming events include: Little Shop of Horrors opening night at Sunset Playhouse, March 2; Mad Hatter Tea Party at Charles Allis Art Museum, March 4; and a screen... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:07 PM Dear Ruthie

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Milwaukee rockers Tigernite have filled out their Christmas wishlist, and it's built around one of the Internet's favorite memes: a pizza party. The group's new holiday single "Rock N Roll Pizza Party" finds singer Molly Roberts decorating her pla.. more

Dec 14, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more

Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

Safety Last

September is forcinephiles what December is for Christmas fanatics: a month of eageranticipation. Although perhaps a comparison with Chanukah is more appropriate.Whereas Christmas lasts but a day, the Milwaukee Film Festival – like Chanukah.. more

Sep 9, 2015 8:19 PM Around MKE

Photo by Christopher Patrickernst

The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more

Jul 28, 2015 9:11 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The glammy Milwaukee pop band Tigernite have lined up a busy summer for themselves. They'll release their self-titled debut album with a show at the Cactus Club on Saturday, Aug. 1, following a run of outdoor shows at Summerfest (June 6), Summer S.. more

Apr 16, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee's Tigernite bill themselves as a "glam party rock band," and they make good on that promise of fun. This summer the quartet released their debut EP, Nites At The Compound , a swaggering, riff-heavy 14 minutes of rock 'n' roll that would .. more

Oct 17, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This year’s Festival of Films in French travels far from the boulevards of Paris to explore the wider world. The number of languages heard during the event’s run, Feb. 3-15 at the UWM Union Theatre, is a reminder of how far the influence of... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Two punk bands from down under stop at the Cactus Club tonight as part of their tour of the states. Australia’s The U.V. Race nods to the proto-punk bands that laid the groundwork for groups like the Sex Pistols and The Ramones, like The more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Here's a fact that even drug policy reform advocates can acknowledge: California's 2010 ballot initiative to legalize marijuana does, indeed, pose a real threat, as conservative culture warriors insist. But not to public health, as those co... more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Shorewood High School is highly regarded for its arts and music programs, but those programs are threatened by an $800,000 budget shortfall, so some of the school’s most successful alumni are teaming up to help keep them funded. Talking more

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The fund-raiser for CityYear Milwaukee (CYM), a mentoring program under AmeriCorps’ Shepherd ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

