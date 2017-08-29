Tigernite
Hi Hat Lounge Celebrates 20 Years with a Block Party
To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street andArlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge willthrow a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to.. more
Aug 29, 2017 7:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Ayre in the Square Comes to Catalano Square
Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until August 31, Friendsof Catalano Square will be hosting Ayre in the Square. Located in CatalanoSquare, Ayre in the Square is a live concert series that will feature Milwaukeebands from a wide variety of .. more
Jul 19, 2017 6:18 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE 1 Comments
Scenes From Arte Para Todos's Opening Night in Walker's Point
Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more
Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Mad as Hell
Ruthie answers a question from a superficial husband and an imposter auntie. Upcoming events include: Little Shop of Horrors opening night at Sunset Playhouse, March 2; Mad Hatter Tea Party at Charles Allis Art Museum, March 4; and a screen... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:07 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Tigernite Want a "Rock N Roll Pizza Party" For Christmas
Milwaukee rockers Tigernite have filled out their Christmas wishlist, and it's built around one of the Internet's favorite memes: a pizza party. The group's new holiday single "Rock N Roll Pizza Party" finds singer Molly Roberts decorating her pla.. more
Dec 14, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2015
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more
Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Film Festival Releases Full Details In Program Book
September is forcinephiles what December is for Christmas fanatics: a month of eageranticipation. Although perhaps a comparison with Chanukah is more appropriate.Whereas Christmas lasts but a day, the Milwaukee Film Festival – like Chanukah.. more
Sep 9, 2015 8:19 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: July 30 - Aug. 6
The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tigernite Ready Their Debut Album, Release the Single 'Drag'
The glammy Milwaukee pop band Tigernite have lined up a busy summer for themselves. They'll release their self-titled debut album with a show at the Cactus Club on Saturday, Aug. 1, following a run of outdoor shows at Summerfest (June 6), Summer S.. more
Apr 16, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream "Tarantula," the New Single from Milwaukee's "Party Rock" Band Tigernite
Milwaukee's Tigernite bill themselves as a "glam party rock band," and they make good on that promise of fun. This summer the quartet released their debut EP, Nites At The Compound , a swaggering, riff-heavy 14 minutes of rock 'n' roll that would .. more
Oct 17, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
UWM’s Festival of Films in French
This year’s Festival of Films in French travels far from the boulevards of Paris to explore the wider world. The number of languages heard during the event’s run, Feb. 3-15 at the UWM Union Theatre, is a reminder of how far the influence of... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
U.V. Race w/ Total Control and Death Dream
Two punk bands from down under stop at the Cactus Club tonight as part of their tour of the states. Australia’s The U.V. Race nods to the proto-punk bands that laid the groundwork for groups like the Sex Pistols and The Ramones, like The more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What the Pot Legalization Campaign Really Threatens
Here's a fact that even drug policy reform advocates can acknowledge: California's 2010 ballot initiative to legalize marijuana does, indeed, pose a real threat, as conservative culture warriors insist. But not to public health, as those co... more
Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
SHS Reunion Band
Shorewood High School is highly regarded for its arts and music programs, but those programs are threatened by an $800,000 budget shortfall, so some of the school’s most successful alumni are teaming up to help keep them funded. Talking more
Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
The fund-raiser for CityYear Milwaukee (CYM), a mentoring program under AmeriCorps’ Shepherd ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE