Tiles
Welcome to Nollywood
In the 1990s, Nigeria suddenly jumped from nowhere on the map of world cinema to third most prolific national producer of movies. Welcome to Nollywood documents the country’s burgeoning movie industry, centered on Nigeria’s sprawling capital, Lag.. more
Jan 28, 2010 12:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Phantogram and the New Shape of Trip-Hop
I try to resist describing bands too much based on their influences, but for the rural New York duo Phantogram, it’s hard not to, since they draw from so many and find such striking ways to incorporate them all into something new. Their debut full.. more
Jan 21, 2010 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Carte Blanche's CABARET
March was a busy month. With some 16 shows opening in April, next month isn’t looking any less busy. Working my way through the schedule, I realize that I’m going to be excessively busy this month. Suffice it to say, the people actually putting on.. more
Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tiles
Michigan’s rising prog-rock band Tiles formed in 1993, a time when bands like Alice Fly Paper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dec. 11 - Dec. 17
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Jul. 31 - Aug. 6
Vans Warped Tour @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 12 p.m. What’slargely missing from this Donkey, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tiles
Arriving hot on the heels the ’90s hard-edged grunge movement, the music of Michigan Fly Paper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee