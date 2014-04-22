Tim Cullen
The Myth of Disappearing Moderates
When a party’s political appeal is based primarily on extreme right-wing positions, it’s amusing to watch leaders try to explain why some extreme right-wing positions are more
Apr 22, 2014 10:20 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Republican Leaders Won’t Allow a Hearing on Redistricting Reform
State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more
Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is State Government Going To Be Toxic for Another Two Years?
On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more
Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Brad Lichtenstein on ‘As Goes Janesville’
Recognizing that the oldest General Motors (GM) plant in the nation was shutting down an hour and 15 minutes from his doorstep and wanting to tell an insightful story about the recession that would resonate nationwide... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:12 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff