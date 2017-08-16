Tim Higgins
Tim Higgins Gives Paper Holland an Unwelcome Makeover in Their "Jazz" Video
Plucky Milwaukee indie-rockers Paper Holland are hard at work on their next album—details coming soon on that one—but in the meantime they’ve shared a video for a standout track from their breezy 2016 EP FastFood. The band’s “Jazz" video stars.. more
Aug 16, 2017 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee’s Neil Haven returns with a World Premiere
Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:00 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Sunset's Shining 'Three Little Pigs'
The best children's fare of any kind is a delicate balance. It should be fun and entertaining for kids and those accompanying them, it should be educational without being too obvious and, if it's really good, it should instill a few moral l... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Physics and Performance Art at Turner Hall Ballroom
Alverno Presents, a dedicated importer of performances by groundbreaking artists from around the globe, is breaking ground itself with a commissioned performance by Milwaukee artists. Whatever transpires in the Turner Hall Ballroom on Feb. ... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Big Boys
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more
Feb 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Nicholas Cialdini's Boomtown
Milwaukee native Nicholas Cialdini studied philosophy at Marquette. Now he’s writing comedy. Last night at the Alchemist Theatre, he opened production of Boomtown--a one-hour sketch comedy show. The single hour with no intermission passes quick.. more
Jul 16, 2010 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Uncle Mike and His Polka Band
Considering the good vibes that polka seems to naturally engender, it's something of a won Pint Size Polkas ,CD Reviews more
Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments