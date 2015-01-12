Tim Hunter
River’s Edge on Blu-ray
Backin the ‘80s, Tim Hunter was the go-to auteur of alienated youth. His 1986 film River’s Edge , out now on Blu-ray, was a low-budget exploration of dead-end kidsin a nowhere town. It was Rebel Without a Cause for the Reagan era, a coming ofa.. more
Jan 12, 2015 6:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
MKE Follies is Milwaukee’s Young Variety Show
Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme—aka Dance Revolution Milwaukee—are providing a community service with MKE Follies, their inexpensive bimonthly variety show intended to introduce the next generation of more
Sep 23, 2014 1:06 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments
MKE Follies
Popular variety show MKE Follies returns for its eighth installment at The Box, a brand-new performance space Downtown. The show will feature performances by violinist Liisa Church, who will sing, dance and play original fiddle tunes. Tara ... more
Sep 11, 2014 9:12 PM Maddy Kennedy Classical Music
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee