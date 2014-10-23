RSS

Tim: The Improvised Musical

tim.jpg.jpe

T.I.M.:The Improvised Musical recently tooka trip to New York to perform. Fresh from that road trip, the group returnsthis month for their Halloween show. The performance group features an assemblyof talented improv comics who also happen to b.. more

Oct 23, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

 Wisconsin's largest comedy event reached its second weekend last night with a single show. The 7:30 pm Thursday night evening was a nice warm-up for Festival's final shows. The Jazzy sound of Filthharmonic played through Next Act's theatre space.. more

Aug 10, 2012 9:04 PM Theater

blogimage10842.jpe

For most of us, conjuring concise and cogent catchphrases is nearly impossible. In fact, the skill can seem like the black magic of mystical mad men. During the 1960s, the most influential of these Svengalis were the executives working in M... more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage8518.jpe

In trying to show the fragile balance ofrelationships, playwright Lucinda Coxon leans hea Happy Now? ,Theater more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES