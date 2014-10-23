Tim: The Improvised Musical
The Improvised Musical Returns
T.I.M.:The Improvised Musical recently tooka trip to New York to perform. Fresh from that road trip, the group returnsthis month for their Halloween show. The performance group features an assemblyof talented improv comics who also happen to b.. more
Oct 23, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee ComedyFest Day Four: The One-Show Night
Wisconsin's largest comedy event reached its second weekend last night with a single show. The 7:30 pm Thursday night evening was a nice warm-up for Festival's final shows. The Jazzy sound of Filthharmonic played through Next Act's theatre space.. more
Aug 10, 2012 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Motto of Mad Men
For most of us, conjuring concise and cogent catchphrases is nearly impossible. In fact, the skill can seem like the black magic of mystical mad men. During the 1960s, the most influential of these Svengalis were the executives working in M... more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Happy Now?’ Explores Life’s Ups and Downs
In trying to show the fragile balance ofrelationships, playwright Lucinda Coxon leans hea Happy Now? ,Theater more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater