Tim Kasher

As we near the announcement of the Baseball WritersAssociation of America’s 2016 awards, it’s hard to fathom that it has now been24 years since Pat Listach burst onto the baseball scene and captured one ofthe most unlikely Rookie of the Year ti.. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:31 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Tim Kasher has never recorded a concept album where he literally sleeps with his mother, kills his father then blinds himself, but he's come pretty damn close at least two or three times. Unfolding,Concert Reviews more

Mar 31, 2014 10:22 AM Concert Reviews

PJ Harvey’s seventh album, Let England Shake, is her grand statement about war and its psychological toll on her homeland. For a grand statement, though, it’s mighty ambiguous. In a girlish, incongruously chipper voice, Harvey sings about the horr.. more

Feb 15, 2011 2:48 PM On Music

Tim Kasher has never shied away from making listeners uneasy. On his dozen or so records with Cursive and The Good Life, he has armed his songs with confrontational emotion, frank sexuality and bitter humor. Each record finds new ways to ma... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Oct 5, 2010 4:22 PM On Music

Sometimes the venue makes all the difference. When Cursive toured through Milwaukee in 200 13 Songs ,Concert Reviews more

May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s love affair with musicals predates South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police. It began with 1996’s remarkably confident student film Cannibal! The Musical, a comically e,Today in Milwauke... more

Mar 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Cursive has laid out a novel pricing plan for its latest album, Mama, I'm Swollen. On Sunday, the band began selling 320 Kbps mp3s of the album for $1, raising the price a buck each day until it tops off at $9 on the album's release date. It's a.. more

Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Lacking the get-up-and-go beat or melodic ambience of acts like Aphex Twin or Telefon Tel Aviv, Milwaukee’s Dartanjal feels perhaps purposely far from conventional music. As practitioners of both audio and visual art, music makers Jon Minor and J... more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

