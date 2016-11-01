Tim Kasher
'Flash'
Tim Kasher @ Milwaukee Opry
Tim Kasher has never recorded a concept album where he literally sleeps with his mother, kills his father then blinds himself, but he's come pretty damn close at least two or three times. Unfolding,Concert Reviews more
Mar 31, 2014 10:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
PJ Harvey's "Let England Shake"
PJ Harvey’s seventh album, Let England Shake, is her grand statement about war and its psychological toll on her homeland. For a grand statement, though, it’s mighty ambiguous. In a girlish, incongruously chipper voice, Harvey sings about the horr.. more
Feb 15, 2011 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tim Kasher vs. The Dullness of Adulthood
Tim Kasher has never shied away from making listeners uneasy. On his dozen or so records with Cursive and The Good Life, he has armed his songs with confrontational emotion, frank sexuality and bitter humor. Each record finds new ways to ma... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
New Release Wrap-Up: Tim Kasher, Marnie Stern, Clinic
Oct 5, 2010 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cursive w/ P.O.S. and John the Savage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sometimes the venue makes all the difference. When Cursive toured through Milwaukee in 200 13 Songs ,Concert Reviews more
May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Cannibal!
Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s love affair with musicals predates South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police. It began with 1996’s remarkably confident student film Cannibal! The Musical, a comically e,Today in Milwauke... more
Mar 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cursive's Delightfully Misanthropic New Album
Cursive has laid out a novel pricing plan for its latest album, Mama, I'm Swollen. On Sunday, the band began selling 320 Kbps mp3s of the album for $1, raising the price a buck each day until it tops off at $9 on the album's release date. It's a.. more
Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dartanjal
Lacking the get-up-and-go beat or melodic ambience of acts like Aphex Twin or Telefon Tel Aviv, Milwaukee’s Dartanjal feels perhaps purposely far from conventional music. As practitioners of both audio and visual art, music makers Jon Minor and J... more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee