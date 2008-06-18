Tim Russert
June Bugged
I’m Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, I’ve got to make shortwork of this essay here since there’s a couple, three reasons why Ifigure this would be a gosh darn good time for a guy like me to take amoment to relax ra... more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Tim Russert, 1950-2008
Tim Russert has died of unknown causes. He was the political reporter that every reporter wanted to be. There was no reporter with a broader base of knowledge; no television moderator with a better grasp on when a guest was lying, contradicting hi.. more
Jun 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bus Stop
Renaissance Theaterworks hosts a 7:30 p.m. reading at the Skylight Bar of the 1950s Willi Bus Stop ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments