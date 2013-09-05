Time Warner
City Cable Channel Isn’t So Basic
WTMJ-4 is the current casualty in the dust-up between Journal Broadcast Group and Time Warner Cable.But Milwaukee’s City Channel could more
Sep 5, 2013 12:54 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Pay-Through-The-Nose TV
Blackouts of popular TV shows and events on cable and satellite television during contract negotiations have become so common, we were starting to get used to them more
Aug 21, 2013 6:09 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Whew! Now That’s More Like It
Oh, there were dark clouds above Packer Nation last week, with a 2-3 team trying to forget an ugly loss in Indianapolis and facing a huge test against 5-0 Houston. But... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
How Corporations Are Controlling Wisconsin Legislators
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an ultraconservative corporate-sponsored policy group, has been known to legislators for years, but it has just recently come under public scrutiny for the group's creative—and controversial... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Hesitating Over Albee
I’ve made my decision. It was a decision I’d made in overwhelming sunlight amidst a vicious humidity while sitting by a pool somewhere in a vast, labyrinthine suburban, residential area in Southwestern Florida. I had been sitting there reading the.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewery Credit Union: Bringing BEER to Work
The Brewery Credit Union (BCU) has more on tap than just savings accounts and car loans. The community not-for-profit organization also offers BEER, or Brewery Employees Education Resource programs. “Wealways strive to educate,” said Marketing D... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Salome
The Florentine Opera Company continues its production of Salome tonight with a 7:30 produ Salome ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee