Timothy Dolan
Michael York in Milwaukee
Michael York earned cult status from his lead role in Logan’s Run, but the Shakespearean trained actor was already on the A List for Cabaret and other productions before Logan's release. An Oscar-winning 1976 science-fiction film, Logan’s Run was .. more
Nov 20, 2014 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: Let Child Victims Sue
A bill to allow adult victims of child sex crimes sue their abuser has been introduced in the state Legislature yet again. Although it is championed by four Democratic more
Jul 10, 2013 11:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Bearing False Witness
You’d think lawyers suing a major religion that proclaims itself to be the guiding authority on moral behavior in every aspect of life would have the easiest job in the more
Jul 10, 2013 3:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Catholic Mysteries
It’sfortuitous: as millions of eyes turn toward a chimney at the Sistine Chapel,“Father Dowling Mysteries: The Final Season” is finally out on DVD. The five-discset represents episodes from 1990-1991—nostalgia for people looking.. more
Mar 13, 2013 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Young Know Better
An inventive singer-songwriter named Peter Case wrote a great line: “We were too young not to know better.”That came to mind recently as many of the supposedly responsible grown-ups at Marquette University were making fools of themselves wh... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more
Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee