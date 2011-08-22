Tinariwen
With world music bands, the presence of Western guest stars usually bodes ill. All that fine talk of cross-cultural influences is seldom more important than the strategy of cross-marketing. But on Tassili, the presence of Wilco's Nels Cline... more
Aug 22, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Footsteps in Africa
The Tuareg nomads who roam the desert borderlands of Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso are producing some fascinating music. The best known among the Tuareg bands, Tinariwen, have transposed the sound of Mississippi Delta blues to an elec.. more
May 22, 2010 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tinariwen: Nomad Rock
Desert rebel rockers sounds like marketing spin, but for once, a publicist’s label fits. Tinariwen is a band from the hot, stony outback where Mali meets Algeria, a contested region in the southern Sahara. Somehow these musicians, born of the no.. more
Sep 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
