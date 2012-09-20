RSS

Titanic

bobddy.jpg.jpe

The title track of Bob Dylan’s remarkable, 35th studio album delves into the sinking of the Titanic with the innovatively poetic songwriting style developed by Dylan in the ’60s and brought into the 21st... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:10 PM Album Reviews

blogimage18340.jpe

This weekend marks the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest maritime tragedies in history: the sinking of the RMS Titanic, a disaster that killed more than 1,500 people. To commemorate the anniversary, two Milwaukee restaurants are host... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6498.jpe

Feb 22, 2011 7:57 PM On Music

Fish Creek's Edgewood Orchard Gallery hosts several featured artists each month throughout their busy summer season in Door County's rereational peninsula. This July and into August artist Craig Blietz displays his oil on linen painting Pasto.. more

Aug 11, 2010 11:18 PM Visual Arts

While Waukesha Civic’s production of Bye Bye Birdie is pretty big and ambitious with a cast of over 30, it’s actually kind of dwarfed by a show a local high school will be opening at the end of the month. IF you’ve been to a show in the past coup.. more

Mar 11, 2010 10:08 PM Theater

Tom Luljak, spokesman for UWM, told me the following about today's protest: Sixteen people in custody, 15 will be charged, one student was arrested but it was determined that he wasn’t part of the protest and ultimately was released. They’ll .. more

Mar 4, 2010 10:18 PM Daily Dose

Every now and then a show gets brought to my attention too late to attend. When the press release for the latest show at the Milwaukee High School of the Arts this past Monday, I had already had my schedule for  the weekend worked out. It’s a re.. more

Feb 25, 2010 10:49 PM Theater

As mentioned yesterday, The Boulevard Theatre will be hosting a weekend of staged auditions patterned after a certain bafflingly popular TV show.  Yesterday’s listing of judges featured in the program is followed today by a list of some of the act.. more

Jun 15, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage6498.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular "Body Worlds" exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition." This loaded exhibit tells the st,To more

May 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5682.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” This loaded exhibit tells the s more

Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5033.jpe

This year, like every year, gives us an opportunity to consider where we've been, how we a Titanic ,Cover Story more

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage4997.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments

blogimage4962.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3872.jpe

Adult-contemporary star Celine Dion brings her latest tour to the Bradley Center tonight a Titanic ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES