Todd Wehr Auditorium

In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

Photo by Cate Ferrer

Opal, the new production by the Acacia Theatre Company, tells a supposedly true story taken from the diary of an orphaned aristocratic French girl who winds up in an Oregon lumber town more

Jul 15, 2015 12:10 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Laura Heise

Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more

Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Theater

Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Theater

Acacia Theatre presents Cherie Bennett’s Searching for David’s Heart, winner of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices award, in its Midwest premiere. The show features high production values, heartfelt performances and a deep yet una... more

Mar 5, 2014 11:07 PM Theater

Author-cartoonist William Steig had a prolific career prior to publishing a story about a big green ogre going out to see the world. The book that was to launch a franchise came roughly half a century after Steig’s earliest work as an illus... more

Oct 3, 2013 1:15 AM Theater

Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Green Zone depicts the American occupation of Saddam Hussein's luxurious Baghdad palace during the early days of the Iraq war. From their cloistered position, those known as the Coalition Provisional Authority, are out of touch with the Ira... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

 The standard workweek ends in another Friday the 13th. (Again.) This is the second month in a row. Being a well-adjusted, non-superstitious person, I can’t stress enough that this has no significance to me at all. That being said, I am out of tow.. more

Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

   OnFriday night AcaciaTheatre opened its production of Pride and Prejudice at Pride and Prejudice ,Theater more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

