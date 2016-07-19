Todd Wehr Auditorium
Love Prevails in ‘I Do! I Do!’
In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:39 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Acacia Theatre’s Opal Has Two Bright Stars
Opal, the new production by the Acacia Theatre Company, tells a supposedly true story taken from the diary of an orphaned aristocratic French girl who winds up in an Oregon lumber town more
Jul 15, 2015 12:10 AM Emily Feldmesser Theater
Bringing 'Great Expectations' to the Stage
Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Aggressive, Dark Comedy Downtown
Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Persuasion’ in Mequon
Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Grief and Forgiveness From the Mouths of Babes
Acacia Theatre presents Cherie Bennett’s Searching for David’s Heart, winner of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices award, in its Midwest premiere. The show features high production values, heartfelt performances and a deep yet una... more
Mar 5, 2014 11:07 PM Selena Milewski Theater
First Stage Presents ‘Shrek The Musical’
Author-cartoonist William Steig had a prolific career prior to publishing a story about a big green ogre going out to see the world. The book that was to launch a franchise came roughly half a century after Steig’s earliest work as an illus... more
Oct 3, 2013 1:15 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cover Milwaukee @ Todd Wehr Auditorium
Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Green Zone depicts the American occupation of Saddam Hussein's luxurious Baghdad palace during the early days of the Iraq war. From their cloistered position, those known as the Coalition Provisional Authority, are out of touch with the Ira... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Friday the 13th Pt. 3: The Book Club Play
The standard workweek ends in another Friday the 13th. (Again.) This is the second month in a row. Being a well-adjusted, non-superstitious person, I can’t stress enough that this has no significance to me at all. That being said, I am out of tow.. more
Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Darcy and Eliza
OnFriday night AcaciaTheatre opened its production of Pride and Prejudice at Pride and Prejudice ,Theater more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater