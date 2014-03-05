Tom Nardelli
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Release Of John Doe Emails Points To Unethical And Possibly Illegal Attempts By The Walker Team To Use County Government Resources To Aid His Gubernatorial Campaign
Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more
Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker Chief of Staff Nardelli Sent an Obama/Acorn Email Too
Buzzfeed dug up one choice email forwarded by Walker’s former chiefof staff, Tom Nardelli: “THE NIGHTMARE … ‘I can handle being a black, disabled, one armed, drug-addicted Jewish homosexual … but please, oh dear God, don’t make me a Democrat.’ .. more
Feb 20, 2014 4:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Rindfleisch to Campaign: You Guys Are in the Drivers Seat
In August 2010, the Walker team (both campaign andcounty aides) were freaking out about tragedies at the Milwaukee BehavioralHealth Complex. In their secret emails, Walker’s campaign staff washelping to craft Walker’s “official” responses .. more
Feb 19, 2014 10:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Walker Was Part of the O’Donnell Park Coverup
In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more
Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
