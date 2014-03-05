RSS

Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more

Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more

Buzzfeed dug up one choice email forwarded by Walker’s former chiefof staff, Tom Nardelli: “THE NIGHTMARE … ‘I can handle being a black, disabled, one armed, drug-addicted Jewish homosexual … but please, oh dear God, don’t make me a Democrat.’ .. more

In August 2010, the Walker team (both campaign andcounty aides) were freaking out about tragedies at the Milwaukee BehavioralHealth Complex. In their secret emails, Walker’s campaign staff washelping to craft Walker’s “official” responses .. more

In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more

The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which finishes its four-day stay more

