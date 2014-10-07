RSS

Tom Schneider

offthecuff_tom.jpg.jpe

The Children’s Outing Association’s Executive Director Tom Schneider sat down with the Shepherd Express to talk about his role in helping transform one of Milwaukee’s most distressed communities, known as the Amani neighborhood. Gang violen... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:35 PM Off the Cuff

classroom.jpg.jpe

Seeking to change the conversation from one driven by high-stakes testing and privatization, a group of educators, parents and their allies came together last Thursday to learn more about community schools, an increasingly popular education... more

Aug 20, 2014 1:08 AM News Features 1 Comments

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Since joining Safe & Sound in 2002, Executive Director Barbara Notestein has overseen the nonprofit organization’s initiatives to reduce violent and drug-related crime in Milwaukee neighborhoods through ongoing more

Jul 17, 2013 12:32 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES