Tommy Stinson
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 12-18, 2017
Highlights of this week’s concert calendar include a young rap star, an old country star, Local Coverage and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. more
Jan 10, 2017 2:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 21-27
Riverwest FemFest gifts the city with four days of music and poetry, while Pablove raises money for a great cause. more
Jan 19, 2016 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Midnight Reruns Partner with Tommy Stinson on ‘Force of Nurture’
Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson took an unorthodox approach to producing the latest record from Milwaukee’s Midnight Reruns. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:19 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 10-16
Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Replacements @ The Eagles Ballroom
The Replacements delivered everything fans could have hoped for from a Replacements reunion show Saturday night. more
May 4, 2015 7:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Stream the New Midnight Reruns EP, 'Get Me Out'
The transcendently hooky Milwaukee rock quartet Midnight Reruns will play the show they were born to play this Saturday when they open for one of their primary muses, The Replacements, at the Rave. And ahead of that show they've got some new music.. more
Apr 27, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jon Phillip Sobers Up, Rocks Out in the ‘Good Land’
By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more
Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee
Former Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson hasn't had trouble finding work since that legendary Minneapolis rock 'n' roll band broke up. Stinson has now been a member of Guns N' Roses for even longer than Duff McKagan was, touring with Axl R... more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
Monday Music: Despite threatening weather, Musical Mondays opened its 13th season on a perfect summer’s eve at Lake Park. More than 300 people brought picnics and libations, enjoying Dan Dance and his trio. The pianist’s fan club included w... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE