RSS

Tommy Stinson

tommystinson.jpg.jpe

Highlights of this week’s concert calendar include a young rap star, an old country star, Local Coverage and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. more

Jan 10, 2017 2:28 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_femfest.jpg.jpe

Riverwest FemFest gifts the city with four days of music and poetry, while Pablove raises money for a great cause. more

Jan 19, 2016 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway_midnitereruns_a_(bygarysabin).jpg.jpe

Photo by Gary Sabin

Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson took an unorthodox approach to producing the latest record from Milwaukee’s Midnight Reruns. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

twim_tommystinson_(bystevencohen).jpg.jpe

Photo by Steven Cohen

Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

concertreview_replacements_alexander_stafford.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

The Replacements delivered everything fans could have hoped for from a Replacements reunion show Saturday night. more

May 4, 2015 7:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

onmusic_midnightreruns.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/midnightreruns

The transcendently hooky Milwaukee rock quartet Midnight Reruns will play the show they were born to play this Saturday when they open for one of their primary muses, The Replacements, at the Rave. And ahead of that show they've got some new music.. more

Apr 27, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

dsc_0023.jpg.jpe

By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more

Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Music Feature

13056803004dd319acceebd.jpg.jpe

Former Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson hasn't had trouble finding work since that legendary Minneapolis rock 'n' roll band broke up. Stinson has now been a member of Guns N' Roses for even longer than Duff McKagan was, touring with Axl R... more

May 18, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Monday Music: Despite threatening weather, Musical Mondays opened its 13th season on a perfect summer’s eve at Lake Park. More than 300 people brought picnics and libations, enjoying Dan Dance and his trio. The pianist’s fan club included w... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES