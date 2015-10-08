RSS

Tommy

11846680_1017517088272350_7465379730204187214_n.jpg.jpe

Butterfly Confessions is as very ambitious project. The product of over a dozen writers, the show is an exhaustive exploration of the lives, loves and struggles of modern African-American women. The show has been described as a cross between.. more

Oct 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

news_county_abele.jpg.jpe

Oct 1, 2015 6:57 PM Daily Dose 11 Comments

the who.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/thewho

The Who disappointed this fall when they announced that they'd postponed all remaining dates on their "The Who Hits 50!" anniversary tour, including an Oct. 13 at Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center, because singer Roger Daltrey had contracted v.. more

Sep 30, 2015 2:45 PM On Music

blogimage12103.jpe

It was 35 years ago that Ken Russell adapted The Who’s rock opera Tommy into one of the weirdest, trippiest musical films ever made. Roger Daltrey stars as the title character, a shell-shocked pinball wizard who is greeted as a more

Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12099.jpe

It was 35 years ago that Ken Russell adapted The Who’s rock opera Tommy into one of the weirdest, trippiest musical films ever made. Roger Daltrey stars as the title character, a shell-shocked pinball wizard who is greeted as a more

Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12089.jpe

It was 35 years ago that Ken Russell adapted The Who’s rock opera Tommy into one of the weirdest, trippiest musical films ever made. Roger Daltrey stars as the title character, a shell-shocked pinball wizard who is greeted as a more

Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES