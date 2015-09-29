Tosca
An Unflattering ‘Tosca’
Tosca, once notoriously called “that shabby little shocker” by an author/critic, is an opera about passion and murder. I wish there had been more passion in the performance I saw at Skylight Music Theatre on Sunday afternoon. Too often t... more
Sep 29, 2015 8:03 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Puccini’s ‘Tosca’ Comes to the Skylight
Skylight Music Theatre opens its season with Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca. more
Sep 22, 2015 9:40 PM John Jahn Classical Music
'La Bohème'
Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more
May 7, 2014 12:24 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Madison Opera’s ‘Tosca’: A fine performance of a ‘shabby little shocker’
A diva and a sharp knife prove a deadly combination in Tosca, which opened Madison Opera’s season this past weekend. But Giacomo Puccini’s perennial potboiler of love, death and political intrigue may have never sounded this good more
Nov 6, 2013 12:50 AM Michael Muckian Classical Music