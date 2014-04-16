The Tossers
Auditions: Busch and Durang At Theatre Unchained
Theatre Unchained had previously announced that it would be staging a production of the classic drama Glengarry Glen Ross. Plans change and in this case, change looks really good. In the place of the heavy sales drama, Theatre Unchained will be.. more
Apr 16, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
While not as commercially successful in their genre as contemporaries the Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, The Tossers formed years before those bands, in 1993 in Chicago's Irish south side neighborhoods. Rowdy and raucous, The Tossers'... more
Mar 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Tossers
While not as commercially successful in their genre as contemporaries the Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, The Tossers formed years before those bands, in 1993 in Chicago's Irish south side neighborhoods. Rowdy and raucous more
Mar 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Windfall's The President: Comedy Under Pressure
In the post-modern world, things can change in very profound ways in very little time. As commonplace as no-wait, instant results culture has become, society still seems a bit fascinated by it. Quick and drastic changes are a staple of reality t.. more
Sep 25, 2010 11:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Tossers
A quick lesson in modern Irish rock: In the ’80s, The Pogues imbued Irish music with the spirit of punk, but not the literal speed and venom of punk. Nineties acts like Flogging Molly and the Dropkick Murphys took the sound one step more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Tossers
A quick lesson in modern Irish rock: In the ’80s, the Pogues imbued Irish music with the spirit of punk, but not the literal speed and venom of punk. Nineties acts like Flogging Molly and the Dropkick Murphys took the sound one step farther... more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee