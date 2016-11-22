Translations
UW-Milwaukee’s ‘Translations’ Depicts a Struggle for Understanding in 1840s Ireland
Last weekend, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department staged Translations. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:21 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Searching for Sappho: The Lost Songs and World of the First Woman Poet (W.W. Norton), by Philip Freeman
Searching for Sappho: The Lost Songs and World of the First Woman Poet by Philip Freeman contains new translations of all of her surviving work, fragments as well as full poems, revealing a person with a gift for condensing a world of emoti... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:38 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Hefter Center Screening of Brian Friel Documentary
In1980, Irish playwright Brian Friel wrote Translations . It was athree-act, “about language and only about language,” that actually dealt with alot of issues involving communication and cultural imperialism. The originalproduction was st.. more
Sep 26, 2014 8:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset Playhouse Fuels Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’
Sunset Playhouse continues its season with an entertaining production of Neil Simon’s Rumors. Written in the ’80s, Rumors is a comedy set at an anniversary party for a couple that never actually appears onstage. This detail can be revealed ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater