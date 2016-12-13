Transparency
Questions Surround Release of Police Officer-Involved Death Videos
“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Chris Larson Should be Milwaukee County Executive
In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more
Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
The Public Loses When Government Shuts Its Doors
The lack of public transparency in the government’s business is the biggest news story of the year. It seems that we, the voters, can become victims of corruption when our elected officials refuse to allow us access to meetings, records and... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Scott Walker’s Secret Email System Continued in State Government
You won’t read about it in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but new documents released to a Madison news reporter reveal that Gov. Scott Walker and his aides used personal email accounts to conduct state business, continuing a pattern develo... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
Can You Spot the Multimillion-Dollar County Contract?
Lookclosely: It’s there.Aseven-figure contract with Milwaukee County to privatize concessions, retailand catering at the Milwaukee County Zoo. See it? The contractwas inserted into the budget by the Abele administration. Then stripped ou.. more
Nov 20, 2014 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Bus Contract Shows Why the Abele Administration Needs Oversight
Jan 8, 2014 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Big Donors, Little Scrutiny
Last week, the nonpartisan watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced that it had identified 14 donors who had made campaign contributions over the legal $10,000 limit this more
Sep 25, 2013 1:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker Was Part of the O’Donnell Park Coverup
In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more
Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Transit Bids Stir Transparency Fears
The bidding process on a three-year contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is less transparent than it has been in the past, said Milwaukee more
Jul 24, 2013 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker Only Sixth Worst Governor
Reaction to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker being named the sixth worst governor in the nation by a non-partisan, national organization tracking ethics in government more
Jul 22, 2013 5:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Slowly Opens Up to the Community
Jul 11, 2013 9:07 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: County Board Downsizing On Hold—For Now
Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more
Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Colonial Life Seen Through ‘American Quilts’
In the early 19th century, 23-year-old Mary Remington meticulously stitched samplers and an exquisite whitework quilt. Along with faithfully practicing her needlework, Remington also wrote 29 letters to her fiancé, who often worked on the o... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan A&E Feature
The Neville Brothers w/ Dr. John and the Lower 911
More than most of their R&B contemporaries, The Neville Brothers drew from the sounds of their native Louisiana, incorporating New Orleans-styled jazz, funk and Cajun influences into records like 1981’s Fiyo on the Bayou . more
Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
On the surface, the protagonist, Doctor Parnassus(Christopher Plummer), is an anachronist The Imaginarium of Doctor ,Film more
Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews