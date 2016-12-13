RSS

Transparency

police-car-lights.jpg.jpe

“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more

Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM News 5 Comments

issuepubliclosesmilwaukeeteacherseducationassociationflickrcc.jpg.jpe

The lack of public transparency in the government’s business is the biggest news story of the year. It seems that we, the voters, can become victims of corruption when our elected officials refuse to allow us access to meetings, records and... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:14 PM Expresso 5 Comments

issue-walker.jpg.jpe

You won’t read about it in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but new documents released to a Madison news reporter reveal that Gov. Scott Walker and his aides used personal email accounts to conduct state business, continuing a pattern develo... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:15 PM Expresso 10 Comments

news1_abele.jpg.jpe

Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more

Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM News Features 23 Comments

veto.jpg.jpe

Lookclosely: It’s there.Aseven-figure contract with Milwaukee County to privatize concessions, retailand catering at the Milwaukee County Zoo. See it? The contractwas inserted into the budget by the Abele administration. Then stripped ou.. more

Nov 20, 2014 5:24 PM Daily Dose

abele2.jpg.jpe

Jan 8, 2014 9:49 PM Daily Dose

click-here-to-get-started-and-start-putting-money-into-your-bank-account.jpg.jpe

Last week, the nonpartisan watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced that it had identified 14 donors who had made campaign contributions over the legal $10,000 limit this more

Sep 25, 2013 1:12 AM News Features

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more

Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Expresso

0811-wi-ave-2-buses-mjs-3092-2_10858473.jpg.jpe

The bidding process on a three-year contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is less transparent than it has been in the past, said Milwaukee more

Jul 24, 2013 1:32 AM News Features

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

Reaction to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker being named the sixth worst governor in the nation by a non-partisan, national organization tracking ethics in government more

Jul 22, 2013 5:21 PM Taking Liberties

barrett.jpg.jpe

Jul 11, 2013 9:07 PM Daily Dose

joesanfelippo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more

Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Expresso

blogimage10960.jpe

In the early 19th century, 23-year-old Mary Remington meticulously stitched samplers and an exquisite whitework quilt. Along with faithfully practicing her needlework, Remington also wrote 29 letters to her fiancé, who often worked on the o... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage9848.jpe

More than most of their R&B contemporaries, The Neville Brothers drew from the sounds of their native Louisiana, incorporating New Orleans-styled jazz, funk and Cajun influences into records like 1981’s Fiyo on the Bayou . more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9418.jpe

On the surface, the protagonist, Doctor Parnassus(Christopher Plummer), is an anachronist The Imaginarium of Doctor ,Film more

Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES