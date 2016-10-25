Transportation
Democrat Jack Redmond Seeks to Represent Assembly District 21
Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep.. more
Oct 25, 2016 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Weigh In on Proposed $1.1 Billion Expansion of I-94
The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is Going the Wrong Way on Roads
Last week, just after Gov. Scott Walker won re-election on a tax cut platform, Walker and Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced they need $750 million in new taxes and fees to pay for the highway more
Nov 18, 2014 11:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman Speaks Out on the City’s Future
One of the most outspoken and effective members of the Milwaukee Common Council, Robert Bauman, has also emerged as one of the city’s most forward thinking more
Jul 30, 2014 2:16 AM Louis Fortis News Features 3 Comments
Is Scott Walker Killing Off Public Transit?
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget could provide the death knell for public transit systems across the state. more
Mar 6, 2013 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Does Wisconsin Really Need More Roadways?
Is Wisconsin is planning to expand too much roadway in the coming years, given the state’s slow population growth and transportation trends? A report by the public interest WISPIRG Foundation answers an emphatic “yes” and contends that t... more
Jan 30, 2013 3:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Environmental Resolutions for the New Year
Jan 13, 2011 8:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Obama's Visit to Milwaukee's Laborfest
Sep 6, 2010 7:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Them Newfangled Trains
In this case, the federal government is showering $823 million on Wisconsin to build the latest version of one of them newfangled high-speed train systems. Even though rail transportation has existed in this country since the early 1800s, R... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Stimulus Funds Beginning to Appear in Wisconsin
Four months after President Barack Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), the billions of dollars slated for Wisconsin are beginning to appear.
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Setting Teachers Free
In addition to far more serious concerns about our schools, such as whether we have either
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
In Pride and Prejudice's famous opening sentence, Jane Austen supplies the major motif for Pride and
