Trats
TimberRattle Davis wins single A home run derby
The single A All Star Game is happening in Fort Wayne this week and Brewer prospect and current T Rat Khris Davis rep-ed the team well by winning the Home Run Derby last night. Davis hit a total of 25 home runs over three rounds to take the titl.. more
Jun 23, 2010 12:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mother's Day with the Timber Rattlers
It probably says a lot about me, my mom, and our relationship that we are all geared up to head to Appleton on May 9 to spend Mother's Day with the Timber Rattlers.I've said before that I'd always rather be outside than indoors and the 10-day fo.. more
Apr 30, 2010 2:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
News from the minors
I DID NOT KNOW THAT: Brett Lawrie took second in the Midwest League ASG Home Run Derby. Sad for him it was to a guy named Rebel. more
Jul 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Text thoughts from Appleton
It's June 7 and were in Appleton for a TRats game and I have on a winter coat, gloves and a blanket! Awesome! TRats in odd turqoise Star Wars themed jerseys today. Surprise! Today's game is actually a double-header! TRats win first game 2-1... more
Jun 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Atomic Valentine
Atomic Records wasn't just a passive observer of the Milwaukee music scene—it actively shaped the scene. Tonight some of the bands shaped by Atomic return the favor to the soon-to-close record store and its owner, Rich Menning, with a,Today... more
Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cannibal: The Musical
Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s love affair with musicals predates South Park: Bigger, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
German Fests
Seems like everybody wants to be German these days. Where else but the Milwaukee GermanFest would over 15,000 pounds of cabbage be consumed in a weekend? For 2008 the folks at German Fest are adding a lot more part,Traveling Sh... more
Jul 14, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel Art for Art's Sake