Travel Wisconsin

This Week on The Disclaimer: The Spot 4MKE, Advertising Wisconsin and SXSW
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of polite conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're eulogizing another pointless use of perfectly good grant money: The Spot 4MKE. Never heard of it? .. more
Mar 17, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Why Not the HobNob?
TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more
Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
Futen Dojo
If all you’re looking for is a quick lesson in kicking some ass, the Futen Dojo isn’t the martial arts school for you. The dojo, with locations on the East Side and in Bay View, offers training in Kobudo, the ancient martial arts of Japan. ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eric Rauchway Revisits ‘The Great Gatsby’
George MacDonald Fraser plucked Harry Flashman, a cad and bully in Thomas Hughes’ Victorian novel Tom Brown’s Schooldays, and turned him into the cynical anti-hero of a series of 12 consistently entertaining Flashman historical novels. Simi... more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books