RSS

Travel Wisconsin

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of polite conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're eulogizing another pointless use of perfectly good grant money: The Spot 4MKE. Never heard of it? .. more

Mar 17, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

hobnob.jpg.jpe

TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more

Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

If all you’re looking for is a quick lesson in kicking some ass, the Futen Dojo isn’t the martial arts school for you. The dojo, with locations on the East Side and in Bay View, offers training in Kobudo, the ancient martial arts of Japan. ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage11953.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11903.jpe

George MacDonald Fraser plucked Harry Flashman, a cad and bully in Thomas Hughes’ Victorian novel Tom Brown’s Schooldays, and turned him into the cynical anti-hero of a series of 12 consistently entertaining Flashman historical novels. Simi... more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES