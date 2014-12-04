Trent Reznor
Music for Gone Girl
Until the arrival of Gone Girl: Soundtrack from the Motion Picture , I had no memoryof the music from the film. And that, arguably, is a good thing. A school ofthought could be erected around the idea that soundtrack music should be feltand not.. more
Dec 4, 2014 10:27 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Gary Numan: Splinter: Songs From a Broken Mind (Machine Music)
Having recently collaborated with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Gary Numan gives his latest album an industrial sound à la NIN, but it doesn’t smother the essence of who he is, like on 2011’s disappointing Dead Son Rising. Numan replaces R... more
Feb 5, 2014 12:47 AM Tim Lambrecht Album Reviews
The Golden Network
It fell short of a sweep but it’s a strong showing nonetheless for The Social Network. It won four awards at last night’s Golden Globes, three of them in major categories: Best Picture (Drama), Best Director and Best Screenplay. In addition, Tr.. more
Jan 17, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Star Athlete, Star Food
When a sports celebrity opens a restaurant these three questions come to mind: A: Will the food be mediocre, relying on the name only? B: How overpriced will it be? C: Will the place be like a shrine to the athlete?In the case of Milwaukee ... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Missing the Magic
Mozart's The MagicFlute is a fantastical product of the 18th-century Age of Enlightenment. The Magic ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Trent Reznor Drops Another Free Album
It seems believable enough: Nine Inch Nails has released yet another out-of-nowhere free download album, but, yeah, it's an April Fool's Day joke. This one's pretty good, though, since it's unusually mean-spirited, and further escalates the amazin.. more
Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Photography: Joined and Committed
Annin Her ,Art more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts