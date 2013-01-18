RSS

Trey Songz

Current film descriptions. more

Jan 18, 2013 12:00 AM Film Clips

miguel.jpg.jpe

R&B singer Miguel put out one of the most exciting soul albums of the year with his Kaleidoscope Dream , but Milwaukee will have to wait at least a while longer to see him live: His planned concert with Trey Songz and Elle Varner at the Milwaukee .. more

Nov 26, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage17790.jpe

The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage6299.jpe

There’s a deep divide, if not an outright schism, in R&Bright now. After years of easy overlap with the pop charts, the genre is rapidlyfalling out of favor with Top 40 radio. To adapt the most commerciallysavvy R&B artists are purging more tra.. more

Jan 19, 2011 5:13 PM On Music

blogimage5237.jpe

Apr 26, 2010 11:45 AM On Music

M&I Bank Multiple locations 1-888-464-5463 Runners-up:UW Cre,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 2 Comments

blogimage4313.jpe

­­For those who prefer their rap untainted by Peter, Bjorn and John, here are four recent mixtapes more than worth the free download: Donnis – Diary of An ATL Brave (via Astheworldspins) The last time a mixtape by a guy nobody ha.. more

Sep 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6299.jpe

Chicago soundsmith J.R. Robinson must have a sense of humor, since he named his latest project Wrekmeister Harmonies even though there’s barely a harmony to be found in the dense, experimental web he weaves. Robinson will play here tonight ... more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4313.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES