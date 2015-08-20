Trip-Hop
Will It Burn Look to Bring Trip-Hop Back on "Panic"
From Phantogram to Purity Ring to Broods to Sylvan Esso and on and on, some of the buzziest acts of the '10s have been simple pairings of a singer and a beatmaker. That's the setup for the Milwaukee duo Will It Burn, too, though their brand of alt.. more
Aug 20, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Phantogram @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
Sometimes things just aren’t your fault. Phantogram’s show Saturday night at the U.S. Cellular Stage at Summerfest suffered from mixing troubles that often turned the duo’s hip-hop infused ele,Concert Reviews more
Jul 7, 2014 9:41 AM Nathaniel Scharping Concert Reviews
All Good Things
Electronic manipulation of acoustic folk music isn't entirely new, considering Death in June's apocalyptic controversies and Beth Orton's trip-hop fusions. Milwaukee/Madison’s John Petty distinguishes his one-man band more
Feb 28, 2013 4:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Phantogram and the New Shape of Trip-Hop
I try to resist describing bands too much based on their influences, but for the rural New York duo Phantogram, it’s hard not to, since they draw from so many and find such striking ways to incorporate them all into something new. Their debut full.. more
Jan 21, 2010 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
