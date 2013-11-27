Troop Cafã©
Troop Café: Supporting Veterans in our Community
Founded earlier this year, the nonprofit Troop Café (3430 W. Wisconsin Ave.) is serving the community wholesome, delicious meals while providing U.S. veterans paid job training and employment in the culinary and hospitality business. Off th... more
Nov 27, 2013 12:56 AM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Troop Café: Mission Accomplished
Make a trip to Milwaukee’s West Side and grab a wholesome, inexpensive meal at Troop Café (3430 W. Wisconsin Ave.). This nonprofit eatery offers the public delectable snacks and entrées while providing more
Aug 20, 2013 11:44 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and more
Apr 29, 2013 4:04 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Stein & Dine
Marrying delicious craft beer, tasty artisan cheese and mouth-watering sausage, the Shepherd Express’ first annual Stein & Dine festival on Saturday, April 27, promises to satisfy all food and drink cravings with the best more
Apr 9, 2013 11:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Stein & Dine
Stein & Dine
Craving a tasty new brew? Savory cheese? Delicious sausage? Then join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, April 27, for our first annual Stein & Dine beer, cheese and sausage festival at Milwaukee’s State Fair Expo Center more
Mar 14, 2013 2:58 AM Amanda Sullivan Stein & Dine