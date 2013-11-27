RSS

Troop Cafã©

Founded earlier this year, the nonprofit Troop Café (3430 W. Wisconsin Ave.) is serving the community wholesome, delicious meals while providing U.S. veterans paid job training and employment in the culinary and hospitality business. Off th... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:56 AM Off the Cuff

Make a trip to Milwaukee’s West Side and grab a wholesome, inexpensive meal at Troop Café (3430 W. Wisconsin Ave.). This nonprofit eatery offers the public delectable snacks and entrées while providing more

Aug 20, 2013 11:44 PM Dining Preview

Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and more

Apr 29, 2013 4:04 PM Around MKE

Marrying delicious craft beer, tasty artisan cheese and mouth-watering sausage, the Shepherd Express’ first annual Stein & Dine festival on Saturday, April 27, promises to satisfy all food and drink cravings with the best more

Apr 9, 2013 11:26 PM Stein & Dine

Craving a tasty new brew? Savory cheese? Delicious sausage? Then join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, April 27, for our first annual Stein & Dine beer, cheese and sausage festival at Milwaukee’s State Fair Expo Center more

Mar 14, 2013 2:58 AM Stein & Dine

