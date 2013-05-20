Truth In Fiction
Ryan Braun and Aaron Rodgers' 8-Twelve Restaurant Coming to Bayshore
Good news for diners who enjoy locally sourced, MVP-endorsed cuisine but don't enjoy driving to Brookfield: Best buds Ryan Braun and Aaron Rodgers are opening a second location of their 8-Twelve restaurant at Bayshore. The new location is schedule.. more
May 20, 2013 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mystery Priest
Good acting was the leaven that made the “Father Dowling Mysteries” rise above banality. The show's 1987 first season, out Feb. 7 on DVD, features the endearingly personable performances of veteran Tom Bosley (Mr. Cunningham from “Happy Days”) as .. more
Jan 27, 2012 12:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Snowdance Sketch Comedy Fest List
Just as I prepare to head out to the new play festival at Carte Blanche Studios, I notice Racine’s Over Our Head Players have announced the shorts they will be performing on the festival. Here’s a look at the shorts that will be competing for th.. more
Jan 19, 2012 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Truth in Fiction
Truth in Fiction’s “Brown Sweater” is one of the catchiest pieces of sugarcoated pop-punk to arrive since the great Jimmy Eat World boom of 2001, and the Milwaukee band’s debut album, Fireflies, is filled with similarly hooky, All- more
Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Truth in Fiction
Truth in Fiction’s “Brown Sweater” might be the catchiest piece of sugarcoated pop-punk to arrive since the great Jimmy Eat World boom of 2001, and the Milwaukee band’s debut album, Fireflies, is filled with similarly hooky,,Today more
Sep 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
September 3 - September 9
Thursday, Sept. 3 Jazz in the Park w/ The Jazz Orgy @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. The Fox Valley’s resident jazz heads prefer variety to,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
John Cowan
As the bassist and vocalist for the New Grass Revival in the ’70s and ’80s, John Cowan helped expand the scope of bluegrass music, playing heavier and flashier than the genre’s forefathers,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pablove Benefit Concert; Jan. 23, 2009
A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed the city’s most successful acts from the ’90s including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Jeff Castelaz has assembled a litany of big names in Milwaukee music past and present f.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music