RSS

Truth

dsc_0082.jpg.jpe

The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Visual Arts

film_truth.jpg.jpe

Based on Mary Mapes’ memoir, Truth and Duty, Truth tells the story of the Killian documents from her side. Robert Redford gives a solid supporting performance as Rather, but the star, Cate Blanchett, is marvelous as the hard-driving reporte... more

Oct 27, 2015 9:12 PM Film Reviews

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

Feb 17, 2015 5:37 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

mitty.jpg.jpe

When innocent citizens asked about unemployment last week at the town hall presidential debate on Long Island, would Mitt Romney again tout his plan to create 12 million jobs? Unable to Etch A Sketch away that often... more

Oct 22, 2012 12:07 PM News Features

dnc.jpg.jpe

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Everyone knows President Barack Obama is a great speaker, but there’s a reason why he also inspires seasoned politicians, a former president and previous presidential candidates to deliver some of the best speeches of their ... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage19738.jpe

Even modern political conventions, which are often little more than highly scripted party infomercials... more

Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

blogimage19680.jpe

Where's the Truth? Letters and Journals, 1948-1957 (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), edited by Mary Boyd Higgins, is the fourth and final installment culled from the writings of highly... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage17956.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker, futilely arguing against a recall attempt that has the support of a million Wisconsinites, has just offered up his latest TV ad, which, like his previous ads, is full of lies. In “Promises Kept,” Walker speaks directly... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

blogimage12326.jpe

Los Angeles’ El Ten Eleven conjures thoroughly detailed instrumental post-rock in the spirit of bands like Tortoise and The Mercury Program, only they do so with a lot fewer members: two, to be exact. Beefing up their sound with delay and more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Shoulder to shoulder, people all over the world gather to hear captivating plots from storytellers. After writers produce brilliant plots and illustrators add exceptional visuals, editors edit it all together until it becomes a moment of wh... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES