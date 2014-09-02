RSS

Tuesdays With Morrie

Sometimelast week Milwaukee theater performer/producer Matt Zembrowski accepted an ALS icebucket challenge from a couple of different people.  Zembrowski was raising money for ALS beforeit was cool. (Or freezing cold for that matter.) Some time.. more

Sep 2, 2014 10:12 AM Theater

"The truth is, once you learn how to die, you learn how to live," sociology professor Morrie Schwartz, slowly dying of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease), says to former student Mitch Albom.Albom had reconnected with his favorite professor 16 years... more

Mar 16, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

As the national dialogue about budgets, teachers and pay continues to boil, it’s nice to see an outpouring of appreciation for an often-thankless profession. The Sunset Playhouse’s latest show is a tribute to the student-teacher relationships th.. more

Mar 14, 2011 1:17 AM Theater

With its inherently whimsical sound, the banjo has been a staple of Steve Martin’s comedy routines since the 1970s, but Martin doesn’t just play the banjo for laughs. He’s serious about the instrument, and he has two Grammys to show for more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured at Inova/Kenilworth through mid-June, is a study of race through metaphorical opposites: figures in motion against backgrounds in stasis; dark in the... more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

