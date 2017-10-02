RSS

Turner Hall Ballroom

DylanMoran.jpg

Irish Comedian Dylan Moran will come to Turner Hall Ballroom with his 'Grumbling Mustard' tour. more

Oct 2, 2017 12:55 PM Comedy

rakim.jpg

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more

Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

warpaint.jpg.jpe

It’s rare to see a live band conjure this much drama despite giving so little fanfare to stage production and crowd banter. more

Aug 30, 2017 2:58 PM Concert Reviews

ronfunches.jpg.jpe

The multitalented comedian will bring his Funch-a-Mania tour to Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, August 10. more

Aug 7, 2017 9:48 AM Comedy

musicgateway_melvins_bychriscasella.jpg.jpe

“I don’t like young people," Melvins leader King Buzzo says, as he discusses the band’s ambitious new double album. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:45 PM Music Feature

michaelianblack.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more

Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Around MKE

WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more

May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Concert Reviews

twim_vandoliers_(bycamerongott).jpg.jpe

Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more

May 23, 2017 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

wonderuncovered.widea.jpg.jpe

Dozens of musicians including a brass section, a string quartet, rappers, a drum circle and a balcony full of singers paid homage to Stevie Wonder's magnum opus. more

Apr 17, 2017 9:31 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

deafhaven.jpg.jpe

Patience was key to last night’s concert from black metal innovators Deafheaven, which only featured eight songs. more

Mar 20, 2017 12:04 AM Concert Reviews

It's always nice to see an organization live up to its potential. By the early '00s, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards had developed a reputation as, to put it gently, out of touch. Each year the ceremony regularly overlooked some of the st.. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_cloudnothings_a_byjesselirola.jpg.jpe

Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Music Feature

tribeuncoveredlocalmusic.jpg.jpe

A new venue might give Milwaukee’s Uncovered shows a new feel, but their focus on the American songbook remains unchanged. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:33 PM Local Music

localmusic_sacred_byvincentblack.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee band Sacred put a contemporary spin on aggressive ’90s rock. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:52 PM Local Music

tribe2.jpg.jpe

While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists ha.. more

Dec 5, 2016 12:48 PM On Music

twim_theheadandtheheart.jpg.jpe

Rx Drugs play a belated release show, FM 102.1 hosts its Big Snow Show and Radio Milwaukee celebrates the best Milwaukee music of the year. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

snoop.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/snoopdogg

Snoop Dogg isn't letting his new cooking show with Martha Stewart stop him from hitting the road behind his latest album, Coolaid . This winter, the iconic Long Beach rapper will launch his "Puff Puff Pass Tour 2," a spiritual sequel to his docume.. more

Nov 10, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

everett.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Alex Walzak

The cabaret-minded comedienne Bridget Everett didn’t let Tuesday’s election results prevent her from singing and dancing her heart out. more

Nov 10, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_bandofhorses_bychristopherwilson.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers age-old questions from readers and plugs exciting events including: Bridget Everett at Turner Hall Ballroom, Nov. 9; Pie and Wine Sampling at Miss Cupcake, Nov. 10; and Bundle-Up Party at Kruz, Nov. 13. more

Nov 8, 2016 1:57 PM Dear Ruthie

