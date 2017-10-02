Turner Hall Ballroom
Dylan Moran Brings His 'Grumbling Mustard' Tour to Turner Hall Ballroom
Irish Comedian Dylan Moran will come to Turner Hall Ballroom with his 'Grumbling Mustard' tour. more
Oct 2, 2017 12:55 PM Rob Hullum Comedy
Rakim Cut Corners At His Anticipated Turner Hall Ballroom Performance
A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more
Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Warpaint Demonstrated Their Unusual Allure at Turner Hall
It’s rare to see a live band conjure this much drama despite giving so little fanfare to stage production and crowd banter. more
Aug 30, 2017 2:58 PM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Ron Funches Brings Funch-a-Mania Tour to Turner Hall Ballroom
The multitalented comedian will bring his Funch-a-Mania tour to Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, August 10. more
Aug 7, 2017 9:48 AM Rob Hullum Comedy
Melvins Make a Different Kind of Movie Soundtrack
“I don’t like young people," Melvins leader King Buzzo says, as he discusses the band’s ambitious new double album. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:45 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Michael Ian Black Announced as Milwaukee Comedy Festival Headliner
The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more
Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
WebsterX w/ The Milwaukee Medley @ Turner Hall Ballroom
WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more
May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: May 25-31, 2017
Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more
May 23, 2017 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Musicians Went Big—Really Big—For "Wonder Uncovered"
Dozens of musicians including a brass section, a string quartet, rappers, a drum circle and a balcony full of singers paid homage to Stevie Wonder's magnum opus. more
Apr 17, 2017 9:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Deafheaven @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Patience was key to last night’s concert from black metal innovators Deafheaven, which only featured eight songs. more
Mar 20, 2017 12:04 AM Steve Lampiris Concert Reviews
The WAMI's List of 2017 Nominees is Pretty On Point
It's always nice to see an organization live up to its potential. By the early '00s, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards had developed a reputation as, to put it gently, out of touch. Each year the ceremony regularly overlooked some of the st.. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cloud Nothings Tone Down The Anger, Just a Little
Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Uncovered Returns with an Exploration of A Tribe Called Quest
A new venue might give Milwaukee’s Uncovered shows a new feel, but their focus on the American songbook remains unchanged. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:33 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Sacred ‘Modernizes’ ’90s Metal
The Milwaukee band Sacred put a contemporary spin on aggressive ’90s rock. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Alverno's Uncovered Series Returns with Celebrations of A Tribe Called Quest and Stevie Wonder
While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists ha.. more
Dec 5, 2016 12:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 1-7
Rx Drugs play a belated release show, FM 102.1 hosts its Big Snow Show and Radio Milwaukee celebrates the best Milwaukee music of the year. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Snoop Dogg Will Play the Riverside Theater Christmas Week
Snoop Dogg isn't letting his new cooking show with Martha Stewart stop him from hitting the road behind his latest album, Coolaid . This winter, the iconic Long Beach rapper will launch his "Puff Puff Pass Tour 2," a spiritual sequel to his docume.. more
Nov 10, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bridget Everett @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The cabaret-minded comedienne Bridget Everett didn’t let Tuesday’s election results prevent her from singing and dancing her heart out. more
Nov 10, 2016 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 10-16
Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Answering Age-Old Questions
Ruthie answers age-old questions from readers and plugs exciting events including: Bridget Everett at Turner Hall Ballroom, Nov. 9; Pie and Wine Sampling at Miss Cupcake, Nov. 10; and Bundle-Up Party at Kruz, Nov. 13. more
Nov 8, 2016 1:57 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie