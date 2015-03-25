Tv On The Radio
TV on the Radio @ The Pabst Theater
TV on the Radio delivered a carefree, free-spirited show for a sold-out Pabst Theater. more
Mar 25, 2015 12:40 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: March 19-25
This week TV on the Radio and The Decemberists return for two big sold-out shows. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Spring Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
TV on the Radio Will Return to the Pabst Theater in March
TV on the Radio hasn’t performed in Milwaukee since2011, and a lot has happened in those three years. The Brooklyn art-rock bandtook a short hiatus to work on various solo projects then returned this yearwith a solid new album this fall, Seeds .. more
Dec 9, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ice Balloons (Featuring TV on the Radio's Kyp Malone) Will Play Cactus Club Next Week
Here's a worthwhile show at risk of slipping through the cracks: Ice Balloons will play the Cactus Club next Monday, May 12. Between the band's scarce name recognition and the Monday night booking, that seems like a recipe for low attendance, but .. more
May 5, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
For Foals, the Third Time’s the Charm
Edwin Congreave says that Foals recent third album, Holy Fire, was easily the least stressful and smoothest album the group has made. “This album, we made it in London,” the keyboardist says. “We were living kind of at home more
May 14, 2013 4:56 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
TV on the Radio Goes (Relatively) Pop
Things aren't always what they seem, particularly in the movie-magic land of Los Angeles... more
Aug 31, 2011 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
TV on the Radio to Play the Pabst Theater
Jun 6, 2011 7:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: TV on the Radio, Foo Fighters, Low, Atmosphere
Art-rockers TV on the Radio return from a short hiatus with a newfound focus on matters of the heart on Nine Types of Light, a would-be romantic album that values love more as an escape from the woes of the world than as an end in and of itself. .. more
Apr 12, 2011 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: Walker and Neumann: Birth Control Is Bad
TV on the Radio Turned Off For a While
Even long after their studio albums lost me—which is to say pretty much after their flawless debut EP, though I'm in the minority here—TV on the Radio remained one of indie-rock's most blisteringly passionate live bands; their set at Lollapalooza .. more
Sep 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lollapalooza 2009 Wrap-Up
My wrap up of 2009’s Lollapalooza festival is up. In a nutshell, I thought the supporting headliners upstaged the curiously lackluster headliners, and that the festival had better luck with dance and electronic-leaning artists than it did alterna.. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
TV on the Radio on SNL
Two thoughts: 1. Good lord Saturday Night Live's mix was awful again. It sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone. In a basement parking garage. With low battery life. This is why artists like Bruce Springsteen use pre-recorded tracks wh.. more
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
