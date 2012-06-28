RSS

Two Gentlemen Of Verona

 Two Gentlemen of Verona is never given a whole lot of respect. It's generally considered to be one of Shakespeare's weakest plays. The ending n particular seems a bit at odds with itself and well . . . then there's the whole rape aspect of it .. more

Jun 28, 2012 12:51 PM Theater

  Theatre is inherently social. As social technology develops, it can't help but augment the social end of the art form. Mark Puchinsky of the Riotous Shakespeare Troupe is taking advantage of a relatively new service offered by Google this com.. more

Jun 8, 2012 2:28 AM Theater

June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Not to be outdone by Optimist Theatre's upcoming free outdoor production of Macbeth this late June/early July . . . Mark Puchinsky and a number of others are staging a production of Two Gentleman of Verona for a few different Milwauke Parks. Th.. more

May 8, 2012 12:33 PM Theater

blogimage8395.jpe

Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more

Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8322.jpe

Author Joan Didion’s husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003. A year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005’s most acclaimed and,Tod... more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8236.jpe

Given that they’re getting older and that they’re soft-spoken alums of 1960s television, it’s easy to write off The Smothers Brothers as a nostalgia act without remembering how boat-rocking the duo once was. While their bickering brother more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES