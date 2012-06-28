Two Gentlemen Of Verona
Two Gentlemen In The Park
Two Gentlemen of Verona is never given a whole lot of respect. It's generally considered to be one of Shakespeare's weakest plays. The ending n particular seems a bit at odds with itself and well . . . then there's the whole rape aspect of it .. more
Jun 28, 2012 12:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Talk With Two Gentleman of Verona
Theatre is inherently social. As social technology develops, it can't help but augment the social end of the art form. Mark Puchinsky of the Riotous Shakespeare Troupe is taking advantage of a relatively new service offered by Google this com.. more
Jun 8, 2012 2:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free, Outdoor Shakespeare in June
June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
More Free Shakespeare In The Park
Not to be outdone by Optimist Theatre's upcoming free outdoor production of Macbeth this late June/early July . . . Mark Puchinsky and a number of others are staging a production of Two Gentleman of Verona for a few different Milwauke Parks. Th.. more
May 8, 2012 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
