Uberdork Cafe

Heckling With Yarn at the Uberdork Late This Month
Heckling can be its own kind of performance art. Without the moral issues that often accompany heckling live performance, shouting back at a movie screen is a socially acceptable way to engage in the interactive art. Thrown in yarn and stitching a.. more
May 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fahrenheit 451
The new Milwaukee theater company Bad Example Productions introduces itself with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 novel, Fahrenheit 451 . The production uses a script adapted years ago by the author, who turns 90 in more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fiesta Cubana with Omara Portuondo & Band (EuroArts)
Cuba remained a musical enigma for most Americans for decades until 1997, when guitarist Ry Cooder introduced the Buena Vista Social Club, a group of the island nation’s most influential performers who brought the sounds of Cuba to life for... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews